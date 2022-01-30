 
X

'Mass Casualty' Crash Kills 9 in North Las Vegas

Police say a Dodge Challenger ran a red light
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2022 6:27 AM CST
'Mass Casualty' Crash Kills 9 in North Las Vegas
Police say a Dodge Challenger ran a red light around 3pm Saturday.   (Getty Images)

(Newser) – "We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before." So said a rep for the North Las Vegas Police Department in the wake of a six-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon that left nine people dead. The Review-Journal cites the rep as saying a maroon Dodge Challenger ran a red light about 3pm at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. ABC News reports officials confirmed speed was a factor in the crash but that it is not yet known if the driver was impaired.

story continues below

The car, which was traveling at a high speed, hit a number of vehicles. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were killed. KTNV reports the others who died include at least one juvenile as well as middle-aged adults. Fifteen people were involved in the crash and one person is said to be hospitalized in critical condition. "It was a chaotic event," the police rep added. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act," North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said late Saturday. (Read more car crash stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X