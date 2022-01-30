'Mass Casualty' Crash Kills 9 in North Las Vegas

(Newser) – "We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before." So said a rep for the North Las Vegas Police Department in the wake of a six-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon that left nine people dead. The Review-Journal cites the rep as saying a maroon Dodge Challenger ran a red light about 3pm at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. ABC News reports officials confirmed speed was a factor in the crash but that it is not yet known if the driver was impaired.

The car, which was traveling at a high speed, hit a number of vehicles. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were killed. KTNV reports the others who died include at least one juvenile as well as middle-aged adults. Fifteen people were involved in the crash and one person is said to be hospitalized in critical condition. "It was a chaotic event," the police rep added. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act," North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said late Saturday. (Read more car crash stories.)