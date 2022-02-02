New York Offers Brady a Strenuous Outdoor Job

(Newser) – New York City's Sanitation Department is in the middle of its busy season and needs workers to help clear snow. Somebody there evidently noticed that star quarterback Tom Brady is out of work after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, the New York Daily News reports. "We hear you may have some extra time this winter," the department tweeted. "Feel free to join our Snow Laborers and help shovel snow & ice after winter storms. ... We are still hiring!" The tweet doesn't say what the job pays. Brady made almost $293 million in his 22-year football career, per Spotrac. But there would be other rewards. "You help keep NYC moving!" the tweet added.

Brady competed against the New York teams, of course, so the city isn't necessarily a center of Brady fandom. Nor is Philadelphia. Local TV news operations in the two cities tweaked Brady as they relayed his retirement announcement, per CBS Sports. NBC New York's tweet began, "Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants..." Nearby, Fox 29 in Philadelphia wrote that Brady is "known for dropping a pass in Super Bowl LII and failing to shake Nick Foles' hand"; the Eagles beat Brady's Patriots in 2018. The Jets, on the other hand, sounded relieved by Brady's retirement. "This better be real," the team posted. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)