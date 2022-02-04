Baseball Requests Federal Mediation

(Newser) – With little progress being made in negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, baseball is calling for help. On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to intervene, the AP reports. Major League Baseball locked out the players on Dec. 1, putting play in jeopardy starting with spring training, which was scheduled to begin in 10 days. The owners and players union have met a few times but still aren't close on economic issues, per CBS Sports.

story continues below

The Players Association would have to agree to federal mediation, per the Athletic, and the union didn't comment on that possibility Thursday, the 64th day of the stoppage. The owners did tell the union no counterproposal was forthcoming, despite saying one was on the way two days earlier, per the Athletic. The mediation service was brought in during the 1994-95 stoppage, but it didn't break the impasse. Donald Fehr, head of the union at the time, said the mediation "had no value. And there were all kind of agendas at work in the mediation that had nothing to do with the agendas of the parties trying to resolve the dispute." (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)