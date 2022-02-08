This Year's Oscar Snubs

(Newser)
As of Tuesday morning we know who did get nominated for an Oscar, but who got snubbed? Various sites are assembling their lists. Some names being mentioned:
- Lady Gaga: The singer is pretty much a unanimous presence on the snub lists, having failed to secure a best actress nod for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Variety calls it a "shocking omission." By contrast, Kristin Stewart earned her first nomination in the category for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, and that has been turning up as a "surprise" on multiple lists.
- Leonardo DiCaprio: Deadline and others put him in the snub category. "Despite a sincere effort, the previous Oscar winner just couldn’t get Oscar voters to take a real look at his work in satire Don’t Look Up."
- House of Gucci: Not only did Gaga get overlooked in House of Gucci, but the film itself missed out on a best picture nomination. The Los Angeles Times ranks this as the biggest snub in the category. The "overlong movie didn’t satisfy enough voters, whether they were hoping for a trashy camp-fest or a serious exploration of a family’s descent into greed and revenge." Another movie seen as overlooked on multiple lists: Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Jennifer Hudson: She played Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect, and she is showing up on pretty much everyone's snub list, too. Variety notes that she also had a shot at being nominated for best original song with "Here I Am," but didn't get a nod for that, either.
- Director Denis Villeneuve: His Dune scored an impressive 10 nominations, but best director was not among them.
- Ben Affleck: USA Today has him on the snub list, especially considering he had a shot in two different movies, The Tender Bar and The Last Duel. "But Affleck, 49, was shut out from both categories."
- Aaron Sorkin: He was a no-show for best screenplay, even though the lead actors in Being the Ricardos (Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) earned nods.
