This Year's Oscar Snubs

Lady Gaga: The singer is pretty much a unanimous presence on the snub lists, having failed to secure a best actress nod for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Variety calls it a "shocking omission." By contrast, Kristin Stewart earned her first nomination in the category for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, and that has been turning up as a "surprise" on multiple lists.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Deadline and others put him in the snub category. "Despite a sincere effort, the previous Oscar winner just couldn't get Oscar voters to take a real look at his work in satire Don't Look Up."

