This Year's Oscar Snubs

Lady Gaga's absence might be biggest surprise of the nominations
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 8, 2022 12:26 PM CST
This image released by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci."   (MGM via AP)

(Newser) – As of Tuesday morning we know who did get nominated for an Oscar, but who got snubbed? Various sites are assembling their lists. Some names being mentioned:

  • Lady Gaga: The singer is pretty much a unanimous presence on the snub lists, having failed to secure a best actress nod for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Variety calls it a "shocking omission." By contrast, Kristin Stewart earned her first nomination in the category for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, and that has been turning up as a "surprise" on multiple lists.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio: Deadline and others put him in the snub category. "Despite a sincere effort, the previous Oscar winner just couldn’t get Oscar voters to take a real look at his work in satire Don’t Look Up."

  • House of Gucci: Not only did Gaga get overlooked in House of Gucci, but the film itself missed out on a best picture nomination. The Los Angeles Times ranks this as the biggest snub in the category. The "overlong movie didn’t satisfy enough voters, whether they were hoping for a trashy camp-fest or a serious exploration of a family’s descent into greed and revenge." Another movie seen as overlooked on multiple lists: Spider-Man: No Way Home.
  • Jennifer Hudson: She played Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect, and she is showing up on pretty much everyone's snub list, too. Variety notes that she also had a shot at being nominated for best original song with "Here I Am," but didn't get a nod for that, either.
  • Director Denis Villeneuve: His Dune scored an impressive 10 nominations, but best director was not among them.
  • Ben Affleck: USA Today has him on the snub list, especially considering he had a shot in two different movies, The Tender Bar and The Last Duel. "But Affleck, 49, was shut out from both categories."
  • Aaron Sorkin: He was a no-show for best screenplay, even though the lead actors in Being the Ricardos (Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) earned nods.
