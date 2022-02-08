Here Are Your Oscar Nominations

(Newser) – This year's Oscar nominations are out: Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director, and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, per the AP. Campion, a nominee for 1993's The Piano, became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Denis Villeneuve’s majestic sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nominations. The awards will be handed out March 27. Here, the list of the bigger awards:

story continues below