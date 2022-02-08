Here Are Your Oscar Nominations

(Newser)
This year's Oscar nominations are out: Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director, and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, per the AP. Campion, a nominee for 1993's The Piano, became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Denis Villeneuve’s majestic sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nominations. The awards will be handed out March 27. Here, the list of the bigger awards:
- Best picture: Belfast; CODA; Don’t Look Up; Drive My Car; Dune; King Richard; Licorice Pizza; Nightmare Alley; The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
- Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car.
- Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; and Kristen Stewart, Spencer.
- Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!; and Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
- Supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; and Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.
- Supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; and JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos.
- Best animated feature: Encanto; Flee; Luca; The Mitchells vs. the Machines; and Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Documentary feature: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised); Flee; Attica; Ascension; Writing With Fire.
- Original screenplay: Belfast; Don’t Look Up; King Richard; Licorice Pizza; and The Worst Person in the World.
- Adapted screenplay: CODA; Drive My Car; Dune; The Lost Daughter; and The Power of the Dog.
