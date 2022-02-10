Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

(Newser) – Bob Saget's family says the cause of the comedian's untimely death has been discovered. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," a statement says. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system. Saget was found dead in his hotel bed. Speculation had swirled around the fact that Saget had COVID in December, the month prior to his death at age 65, but his widow later said his bout with the virus "was not anything serious" and that he was in good health when he left on tour, CNN reports.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family's statement reads. Sources tell TMZ authorities found an obvious bruise on the back of Saget's head and determined he died of a brain bleed and never woke up. The speculation, those sources say, is that he may have hit his head on something after arriving at his hotel after his show, possibly the bed's headboard. Saget's family expressed deep gratitude for the love from Saget's fans, and asked, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter." (Read more Bob Saget stories.)