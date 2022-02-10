 
Police Blame Road Rage After 9-Year-Old Is Shot

Family's SUV got between two racing vehicles on Houston freeway, say authorities
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2022 1:42 PM CST
(Newser) – A 9-year-old girl in Houston is in critical condition after being shot in the head while riding in her family's SUV, reports Click2Houston. Police are looking for the shooter and blaming road rage. According to the police account, Ashanti Grant was riding in her family vehicle with her parents and brother about 9pm Tuesday when their SUV inadvertently got between two vehicles that appeared to be racing on a local freeway, per ABC13.

One of those vehicles, described as a white GMC Denali, allegedly cut off the family's SUV multiple times, then got behind it. Somebody in the Denali fired shots, one of which struck Ashanti in the head, say police. “My family is numb right now,” says Ashanti’s grandmother, Elaine Williams, adding that her son phoned her with the news: “He was going to the grocery store and somebody was having road rage and he got caught up in it,” she says. ”Somebody started shooting in the vehicle, and they called her name and she didn’t respond.” (A slaying in Maryland around the holidays was blamed on road rage.)

