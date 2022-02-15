Brian Laundrie's Full Autopsy Report Is Out

(Newser) – Brian Laundrie's complete, 47-page autopsy report has been released, and while it doesn't drop any bombshells regarding the death of the 23-year-old suspect in the murder of his fiancee Gabby Petito, it does add detail. Dozens of human bones were found at the scene where Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, some of them having been gnawed on by animals after he died, People reports. Also found there were his clothes, a white metal ring, and the handgun he used. At another scene a few feet away, nonhuman remains were found, along with a MOAB Coffee Roasters hat, a backpack, a tent, flares, and a "handwritten half note," the report says. It does not specify what the note said.

Laundrie's dry bag was found about 150 feet away from the site of Laundrie's death in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park; inside was a journal and a box with photographs and a notebook. Authorities have already revealed that Laundrie admitted to killing Petito in one of those notebooks. The report reveals that his body was found in plain sight, having previously been hidden from searchers by about three feet of water, Yahoo News reports. Authorities concluded coyotes, raccoons, rodents, and other animals partially ate his remains. (Read more Brian Laundrie stories.)