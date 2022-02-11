Girl, 13, Arrested. Now Police Say Another Girl, 12, Framed Her

(Newser) – A 13-year-old girl was arrested in November for allegedly threatening classmates and staff members at her Pembroke Pines, Florida, school via Instagram. She spent 14 days in juvenile detention, Local 10 reports. Now, charges have been dropped against that girl—and another girl, 12, has been arrested and charged with framing the first girl, NBC News reports. Police say the 12-year-old, a fellow student at Renaissance Charter School, created an email address and multiple Instagram accounts using the 13-year-old's information, then used those accounts to send threatening messages to other students and even to herself, CBS Miami reports. She then allegedly lied to police about the 13-year-old being behind the messages.

"When it comes to our CHILDREN, educational institutions and law enforcement must make sure they do their HOMEWORK before putting students in handcuffs, arresting and detaining them for two weeks," the accused girl's lawyer says in a statement. "It is very clear that the Pembroke Pines Police Dept. and others involved, failed to conduct a basic investigation into the false allegations which resulted in the arrest and severe emotional damage to my client. This could have happened to any one of our babies." The attorney says action will be taken to hold people accountable. The 12-year-old is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, falsifying a police report, penalty for disruption of an educational institution, and criminal use of personal information.