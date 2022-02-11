 
X

Anderson Cooper Makes Surprise Baby Announcement

His second son, Sebastian, is here
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2022 1:23 AM CST
Anderson Cooper Has 2nd Baby
Anderson Cooper attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New York.   (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Anderson Cooper's family is growing. The CNN anchor on Thursday night surprised viewers by announcing the birth of his second baby, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Cooper's ex, Benjamin Maisani, who remains his "best friend," is raising Sebastian and his older brother, Wyatt, alongside Cooper, and is currently in the process of adopting Wyatt so he will be the legal father of both boys alongside Cooper. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.' We're a family," Cooper said, noting that Wyatt's last name will soon be changed from Cooper to Maisani-Cooper. Watch Cooper's announcement and see baby pictures here, or, for more on why Cooper and Maisani are raising children together, see here. (Read more Anderson Cooper stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X