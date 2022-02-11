 
Global War Worries Rattle the Markets

S&P 500 falls nearly 2%
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 11, 2022 3:15 PM CST
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Meric Greenbaum, right, works at his post on the trading floor, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.   (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

(Newser) – Stocks sank Friday as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates, per the AP. The Dow fell 503 points, or 1.4%, to 34,738; the S&P 500 fell 85 points, or 1.9%, to 4,418; and the Nasdaq fell 394 points, or 2.7%, to 13,791. Treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices spiked more than 3%. Knee-jerk swings swept through other markets as investors pulled money out of riskier assets like stocks and shifted it into havens such as bonds and gold.

Markets will likely remain volatile as the Fed moves closer to raising rates and investors gauge the impact. “What we're going through is likely going to continue in the short run," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. The prospect for violence in Ukraine only adds more uncertainty, though some on Wall Street said it will likely ultimately recede in importance in the eyes of investors.

