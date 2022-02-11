Clinton Sends Snarky Message Amid Trump Reports

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton is in business after reports that former President Trump flushed documents in White House toilets. The former secretary of state, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, is promoting caps carrying the message, "But Her Emails," the Hill reports. Clinton's use of a private email server was a persistent issue in the campaign, sparking investigations and regular attacks from Trump. In an Instagram post, Clinton wrote that the $30 caps are for sale just "in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets."

story continues below

Trump has denied mishandling documents, but the reporting resurfaced the Clinton email accusations this week. Republicans who were outraged by Clinton's handling of electronic documents didn't say much about reports that Trump improperly took government records home with him when he left office, per the New York Times. A Clinton spokesman complained about the "two-year frenzy" over the emails in a tweet. "Call it sexism, Republican depravity, ratings-hungry media, it's time we acknowledge it was bull----, and write that into the history books," Nick Merrill wrote.

Clinton, who was not charged with any crimes involving the emails, said in her post that the caps are made by union workers and that the sales help groups working to protect voting rights and "young progressives" running for office. But the site handling the sales warns that because of high demand, the "black unstructured dad hat" won't be sent out for six to eight weeks. The Onward Together site also offers a mug for $20 with the same plaintive wording. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)