13 Women, Girls Die While Dancing at Wedding

Slab covering abandoned well collapses in India
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 17, 2022 1:31 AM CST
They Were Singing and Dancing at Wedding. Now 13 Are Dead
(Newser) – Thirteen women and girls died while singing and dancing at a wedding as a concrete slab covering an abandoned village well collapsed under their weight in northern India, an official said Thursday. Ten other villagers were injured as they also fell into the well and were hospitalized in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday night, said Magistrate S. Rajalingam. The well was more than 50 feet deep, said Muralidhar Singh, a rescuer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described the incident as heart-rending and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, the AP reports. Authorities are investigating the incident in the village, which is about 200 miles east of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state. (Read more India stories.)

