Experts Caution About UK Dropping COVID Restrictions

People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the UK government has announced, as part of a plan for "living with COVID" that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will "protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms." He is expected to lay out details of the plan in Parliament on Monday, the AP reports. "I'm not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back," Johnson told the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"We've reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility," Johnson said. But some of the government's scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country's defenses against more virulent future strains. Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the opposition Labor Party, accused Johnson of "declaring victory before the war is over."

Johnson's Conservative government says it will remove "all remaining domestic COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms." The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive COVID-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic. Scientists stressed that much remains unknown about the virus and future variants that may be more severe than the currently dominant omicron strain. Epidemic modelers who advise the government also warned that "a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth" if people throw caution to the wind.