Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID

(Newser) – The queen has COVID, but her symptoms are mild, says Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II, who is 95, tested positive and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms," the palace announced Sunday, reports the Guardian. So mild that she will not cancel what are described as "light duties" this week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement, per the AP.

Elizabeth has received three COVID vaccinations, though the BBC notes that she had been in contact with her son, Prince Charles, who recently tested positive himself, as did his wife, Camilla. Elizabeth this month celebrated her 70th year on the throne, making her the UK's longest reigning monarch. (The queen has settled on a future title for Camilla.)