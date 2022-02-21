'This Was Scary,' Cavuto Says About Second COVID Illness

(Newser) – Neil Cavuto's six-week absence from his Fox Business Network show hadn't been explained to viewers. "I did get COVID again," he said on Monday's Cavuto Coast to Coast, Deadline reports. He'd tested positive last fall, but this time, he said he was dealing with "a far, far more serious strand ... what doctors call COVID pneumonia." Cavuto, whose last appearance on TV was Jan. 10, said he was in intensive care "for quite a while, and it really was touch-and-go," adding, "This was scary."

story continues below

Dismissing what he called "that grassy knoll theory" about his illness, Cavuto said the problem wasn't the coronavirus vaccine but his "very compromised immune system." His health issues include cancer and multiple sclerosis, he said. "I'm among the vulnerable 3 percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine," Cavuto said. "In other words, it simply doesn't last."

The host, who's had the shots, again endorsed the coronavirus vaccine, per CNN. "Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here. It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense," he said. He also thanked his network for keeping his illness private. "I wasn't really hiding anything," Cavuto said. "I just felt I wasn't the story." (Read more Neil Cavuto stories.)