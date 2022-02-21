Olympic Skier's Genitals Freeze

(Newser) – A cross-country skier froze in a very sensitive spot following the men’s 50km mass start skiiing race at the Beijing Olympics Saturday. After finishing 28th, Remi Lindholm of Finland applied a heat pack to his genital area, the Guardian reports. "You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," he told reporters. "When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable."

Organizers had been concerned about competitors because of Saturday's freezing winds, Reuters reports. They ultimately shortened the race by 20km, making it just 30km long, but Lindholm still told reporters it was "one of the worst competitions I’ve been in." He was on the course an hour and 16 minutes, the New York Post reports. Skiers wear only thin suits and under-layers along with plasters covering their faces and ears.

Alexander Bolshunov took gold, followed by his teammate Ivan Yakimushkin. Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger took bronze in his only Olympic event due to a lengthy isolation period following a positive COVID test. "Just to get to the race today is a small victory in itself and the rest is really a bonus. I think I got absolutely everything out of my body today and I didn’t have a chance to do any better," he said. Bolshunov is now the only man to have won five cross-country medals at one Olympics; in addition to his three golds, he took home a silver and a bronze, having medaled in every event in which he competed. (Read more 2022 Beijing Olympics stories.)