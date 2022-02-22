(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley reportedly split up last week, but it seems the Green Bay Packers quarterback is still processing his feelings, and in a very public way. He also may have dropped a hint about his uncertain NFL future. Page Six reports that the 38-year-old posted an Instagram story on Sunday that included a quote from motivational speaker and "human optimizer" Aubrey Marcus, with the focus strictly on matters of the heart. "The rarest gift you can give, is Love," the quote read, which Rodgers posted alongside two red hearts.

"I Love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven. I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always." And then, perhaps a thumbs-up for Woodley to move on: "You are learning in the perfect way. Give this gift to yourself first." That wasn't the only vague message Rodgers left on Instagram. On Monday, the NFL star put up a series of photos, starting with one of a quote that read "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The pics included one of him and Woodley cuddling on the couch, as well as photos of Rodgers with various friends and teammates.

Rodgers expressed more love for Woodley in the caption—"thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like"—and left what CBS Sports say may be a "big hint" on his NFL future. In the final pic, Rodgers shows a gap between Green Bay teammates Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, where Rodgers usually stands when the national anthem plays. "Could mean something or nothing. Time will tell," ABC Sports reporter Adriana Torres notes. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)