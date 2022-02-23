Target Will Soon Hand-Deliver Starbucks to Customers

(Newser) – If your Saturday to-do list generally involves Target and Starbucks, life may be about to get easier. Target on Wednesday announced it will this year start testing an option in select stores where you can add a Starbucks coffee order to your Target Drive Up order, meaning your Target goods and latte will be delivered to you curbside. CNBC reports the retailer did not specify which locations will be part of the test and when it will be available to customers.

CNN's take is that Target is trying to give customers who prefer delivery extra reason to opt for curbside pick-up (cheaper) versus having their order shipped ("an expensive hassle for businesses, even for mega-corporations like Target"). Target said the Starbucks pickup option was a "top request" from customers, who are increasingly using its contactless shopping option: Target's same-day services, which include curbside pickup, were up almost 60% in Q3. (Read more Target stories.)