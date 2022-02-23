Aaron Rodgers Explains That Instagram Post

(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that there was nothing cryptic about a Monday Instagram post that led to plenty of speculation about his future with the Green Bay Packers. "There's nothing cryptic about gratitude," the star quarterback told the Pat McAfee Show, explaining that his "Monday Night Gratitude" post followed reflection during a 12-day cleanse called Panchakarma, which involves daily treatments and a special diet. "You're not really doing anything else. You've gotta kind of turn everything else off," Rodgers said, per Sports Illustrated. "You're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering, it not only heals you physically but I think it takes away mental stress." He said he felt a rush of gratitude at the end of the process.

Rodgers told McAfee he didn't have any updates on whether he will play in 2022—and whether it will be for the Packers is he does. He said he has "a few more things to contemplate but it won't be long." In remarks that ESPN describes as "seemingly contradicting" reports he has split up with Shailene Woodley, Rodgers thanked her for his success over the last two seasons. "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus," he said, adding that "living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life."

Rodgers also offered apologies to people who had been caught in the controversy over his stance on COVID-19. The quarterback, who was fined for violating the league's COVID protocols and claimed to have been "immunized" by alternative treatments, said he had been "too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out" and didn't think about how it would affect the people who "stepped up to the plate and sent me great messages of support and love." "To those people, I just say I'm sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it, but you got into it by proxy because of your relation to me," he said. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)