 
X

Aaron Rodgers Explains That Instagram Post

He says rush of gratitude followed 12-day cleanse
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2022 12:13 PM CST
Aaron Rodgers Explains That Instagram Post
Green Bay Packers NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open golf tournament Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.   (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that there was nothing cryptic about a Monday Instagram post that led to plenty of speculation about his future with the Green Bay Packers. "There's nothing cryptic about gratitude," the star quarterback told the Pat McAfee Show, explaining that his "Monday Night Gratitude" post followed reflection during a 12-day cleanse called Panchakarma, which involves daily treatments and a special diet. "You're not really doing anything else. You've gotta kind of turn everything else off," Rodgers said, per Sports Illustrated. "You're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering, it not only heals you physically but I think it takes away mental stress." He said he felt a rush of gratitude at the end of the process.

story continues below

Rodgers told McAfee he didn't have any updates on whether he will play in 2022—and whether it will be for the Packers is he does. He said he has "a few more things to contemplate but it won't be long." In remarks that ESPN describes as "seemingly contradicting" reports he has split up with Shailene Woodley, Rodgers thanked her for his success over the last two seasons. "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus," he said, adding that "living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life."

Rodgers also offered apologies to people who had been caught in the controversy over his stance on COVID-19. The quarterback, who was fined for violating the league's COVID protocols and claimed to have been "immunized" by alternative treatments, said he had been "too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out" and didn't think about how it would affect the people who "stepped up to the plate and sent me great messages of support and love." "To those people, I just say I'm sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it, but you got into it by proxy because of your relation to me," he said. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X