Dad, 2 Kids Drown in Fla. Pool: 'I Feel My Heart Crushed'

(Newser) – Tragedy in South Florida after a dad and his two young children were found dead in their backyard swimming pool. Hollywood police say they received a call around 3:30pm on Thursday about three possible drownings at an area residence, and when they arrived they found an adult male and two kids unresponsive, reports NBC Miami. Police and first responders tried to administer first aid on the scene before all three were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, per People.

The identities of the victims haven't yet been released, but the children were said to have been 2 and 5. "I feel my heart crushed," a neighbor tells CBS Miami, adding she's known the family for years. "What's crushed my heart was the kids, I'm very sad." Police say no foul play is suspected and that an investigation continues. In the meantime, locals have started a makeshift memorial on the front porch of the family's home.