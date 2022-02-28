7 Things to Know About the First Jan. 6 Trial, Which Starts Today

(Newser) – The first trial of an alleged Capitol rioter begins Monday in Washington DC's Federal District Court. Guy Wesley Reffitt, the man who was turned in by his own son despite allegedly threatening to kill his kids if they did so, is one of about 750 defendants charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, but more than 200 of them have pleaded guilty, and his is the first case so far to head to court. A rundown of the coverage surrounding the trial:

The charges: He is charged with five counts, including obstruction of Congress, a charge originally meant to criminalize activities like tampering with documents or witnesses—defense lawyers tried to have it dismissed, arguing it was being taken too far, but judges are allowing a jury to decide, for the first time, whether it can apply to cases like this, the New York Times reports. That charge, the most serious, carries a sentence of up to 20 years, WUSA 9 reports. He is charged with four other felonies: two different civil disorder counts, being on restricted ground with a firearm, and obstruction of justice.