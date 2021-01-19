FBI Says Rioter Threatened to Shoot 'Traitor' Children

(Newser) – A member of the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 threatened to kill his children if they turned him in, according to court documents. Guy Reffitt's wife told FBI investigators that when the Texas man argued with his son and daughter about his trip to Washington, DC, Reffitt said, "You're a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot," NBC reports. Reffitt, 48, was arrested in the Dallas suburb of Wylie on Friday. He has been charged with obstruction of justice and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

Court documents state that Reffitt told family members he had to "erase everything" because the FBI was watching him and he "would do what he had to do" if they reported him, Fox reports. His wife told investigators she didn't believe he would carry out the threat. She told the FBI that Reffitt, a member of the Three Percenters militia, told his family he went to Washington armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol to "protect his country." The FBI says it identified Reffitt from YouTube and Fox News footage. The FBI has now arrested more than 125 people in connection with the riot. Far-right livestreamer "Baked Alaska" was arrested in Houston on Saturday. Footage he recorded inside the Capitol may have led to numerous other arrests. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)