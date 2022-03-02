NYPD: Man Attacked 7 Asian Women in 2-Hour Spree

(Newser) – On Tuesday came news that an Asian woman repeatedly hit in the head with a large rock in New York City in November had died—and another grim story involving Asian women in the city: Police asked for the public's help in identifying a man who went on what the New York Daily News calls an "anti-Asian assault spree" over the course of two hours Sunday in Manhattan. The NYPD says the attacks were all unprovoked, noting "there was no prior interaction and no statements were made." A 57-year-old woman was the first to be assaulted; she was punched in the face around 6:30pm while at Madison Ave. and E. 30th St.

Police say from there the man headed south and by 7pm had attacked three women—ages 25, 21, and 25—in the face. The next two women, ages 19 and 25, were elbowed; both suffered split lips. Police say the suspect shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground at Broadway and E. Eighth St. at 8:37pm in what NBC News reports is thought to have been his final assault of the night. The suspect is described as a blond man with a light complexion who was wearing a light blue T-shirt and multicolored backpack. Anyone with knowledge of the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.