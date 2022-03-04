For Biden, an 'Unusual Bounce' After Big Speech

(Newser) – President Biden's approval rating jumped 8 percentage points in the aftermath of his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, a new poll shows. The NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist National Poll released Friday put the share of Americans who approve of the job he's doing at 47%; it was 39% in the same poll a month ago, the Hill reports. "This is an unusual bounce," Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. "It gets him back to where he was pre-Afghanistan."

Presidents usually aren't helped by their State of the Union addresses, per NPR. In fact, only six times since 1978 has a president's approval rating risen 4 or more points after the speech, poll officials said. Biden is now at his high point since August, when he registered 49% approval. Respondents gave the president more credit on big issues. He was up 8 points on his handling of the economy, to 45%; 8 points on the pandemic, to 55%; and 18 points on the Ukraine crisis, to 52%. "He has forged a consensus in the US on his policy toward Ukraine," Miringoff said. "Americans are even willing to sacrifice higher energy prices in support of the Ukrainian people." The poll reported a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. (Read more Biden approval ratings stories.)