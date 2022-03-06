SNL Goes After Fox News on Ukraine Coverage

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live had a somber opening last week related to the war in Ukraine. This week, not so much. The cold open skewered Fox News for its coverage of the conflict, featuring Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham and Alex Moffat as Tucker Carlson hosting a telethon called the Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular, reports CNN. The idea was to raise money for "the real victims of this invasion: the oligarchs," said McKinnon. The hosts referenced the real-life criticism their characters received for coverage, notes Deadline. “We did sound pretty awful in hindsight," said McKinnon. "And foresight.”

“I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico, but in my defense, I am racist, so I thought that was true,” Carlson said. Trump: "Former and current President Trump" (as introduced by McKinnon) manned the phones, portrayed by James Austin Johnson. But he also sang "My Funny Valentine" to Vladimir Putin.