SNL Skips the Jokes in Cold Open

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live dispensed with the jokes to open its latest show, opting instead to pay tribute to Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion. In lieu of a comedy skit, the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine," reports NPR. Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir, then returned after the performance for the traditional "Live from New York ..." announcement. See the video.

USA Today notes that the show didn't steer entirely clear of Ukraine humor. During "Weekend Update," Colin Jost said Vladimir Putin went through with the invasion "even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake." Putin "couldn't back down after all of that build-up," said Jost. "Kind of like how NBC still had to go through airing the Winter Olympics." (Read more SNL stories.)