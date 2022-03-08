You Can Order Another Round of Free COVID Tests

(Newser) – With nearly half of the 500 million free COVID tests the Biden administration secured for Americans still unclaimed, US households can now sign up for a second shipment. Anyone who wants four more rapid tests can sign up at COVIDtests.gov and the US Postal Service will ship them out, NBC News reports. Walgreens is also offering free at-home PCR tests, WGME reports; they can be ordered here. Private insurance companies, of course, have also been ordered to pay for eight COVID tests per month per subscriber, but a recent TMJ4 poll found a massive portion of respondents reported they were not taking advantage of that benefit. Experts say that may be because many subscribers have to pay out of pocket and then be reimbursed, rather than simply getting the tests at no cost.

President Biden also announced during his State of the Union address that CVS, Walgreens, and other drugstores will soon start offering antiviral COVID pills free, Money reports. But Quartz reports "test to treat" locations, where people can get tested free and then get antiviral drugs free if they're positive, will seemingly be few and far between, with just hundreds planned across the nation. Meanwhile, large numbers of free testing sites in some states, including Massachusetts and Utah, are closing down. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)