Arrest Made After Couple's 'Senseless' Bicycle Murders

(Newser) – Police in Daytona Beach have made an arrest, but they still don't have an explanation for what they have called the "senseless" murders of a married couple. Jean R. Macean, 32, is accused of brutally stabbing Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, reports the News-Journal. The couple had attended a large motorcycle event in Daytona Beach called Bike Week, and they were believed to be attacked as they were bicycling home, per News4Jax. "We believe they were followed," said Police Chief Jakari Young, per WESH. "Based on what we're looking at, they were followed."

However, police do not believe the couple was robbed, making it all the more baffling—Young described it as a "random, senseless act of violence." The Aultmans' bodies were found about 2am Sunday, near an intersection about a mile from their home. Police released surveillance images of a suspect, and Macean was arrested on Thursday in Orlando, where he lives. Police say he had taken a bus to Daytona Beach on Saturday. "This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Young said prior to the arrest. "We can't rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged."