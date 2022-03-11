Cops: YouTubers Built Fort, Hid Inside Target Until 3am

(Newser) – Police in Pennsylvania say two people hid inside a Target store and remained there for hours after it closed—and they might have gotten away with it, if they hadn't documented their activities in a YouTube video titled "24 Hour Overnight Challenge in Target." Police say Charlotte Fischer, 24, and Johnson Larose, 25, built a fort in the Exton store and then filmed themselves wandering around inside after employees left, Fox29 reports. According to investigators, the pair left the store at 3am on Feb. 21, triggering an alarm, then returned around 8am to resume filming, pretending they had been in the store all night.

Police say officers went to the store after the alarm was tripped but they didn't find anybody inside. Target employees found surveillance video of the pair the next day. West Whiteland Township Police Detective Scott Pezick tells 6ABC that the incident could have ended very badly for Fischer and Johnson. "It is three o'clock in the morning, in a business where you are not supposed to be. That is something that as police officers we have to handle accordingly," he says. "And we don't know that someone is just in there hiding. We don't know if they are trying to commit a crime or not. That is the dangerous part."

Police say the pair didn't take anything from the store, but the investigation wasted police and Target resources. Fischer and Johnson—who call themselves "Saucy and Honey" on YouTube, where their channel has 18,000 subscribers—have been charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy and could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Their bail conditions ban them from every Target outlet in the state. Fischer said they hadn't expected more than a fine at most. "I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it's kind of sad that all of this came out of it," she said, per Fox29.