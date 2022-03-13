2 Museum of Modern Art Workers Stabbed

(Newser) – A scary moment unfolded Saturday in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art. Police say a 60-year-old man angry that his membership had been revoked stabbed two employees, reports NBC New York. Neither victim—a man and a woman, both 24—suffered life-threatening injuries, though both were stabbed multiple times in the back and neck areas, per the New York Times. In fact, the woman joked, "I'm going to get hazard pay," as she was being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher, notes the New York Post.

The NYPD says the assailant entered the museum to attend a film, only to be informed that his membership was no longer valid. It was not renewed "as a result of two incidents involving disorderly conduct here at the museum on two separate dates in recent days," says a police official. MoMA had sent out a letter to the man on Friday, but it wasn't clear whether he was aware of it. Police say he jumped over the reception desk and stabbed the two employees before fleeing the museum, which was evacuated. The suspect, a white man identified as Gary Cabana, remains at large. MoMA later tweeted that it would be closed on Sunday.