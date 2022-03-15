(Newser) – The first copycat of Texas' abortion ban is here. On Monday, the Republican-led Idaho House approved, in a 51-14 vote, a law enabling certain civilians to sue any person who "aids or abets" a woman getting an abortion after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, the New York Times reports. That could mean a doctor, or even the person driving the woman to the clinic. The "heartbeat bill" allows relatives of what it refers to as the "preborn child" to sue for up to four years after the procedure, and provides $20,000, plus legal fees, for successful suits. To anyone arguing the bill is unconstitutional, its co-sponsor says, "Texas has already made two visits to the Supreme Court. [And] abortions are still being stopped in Texas."

Unlike in Texas, exceptions are allowed in cases of rape or incest, but only if the woman has filed a police report and provided it to the provider before obtaining an abortion. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which has now been sent to Republican Gov. Brad Little—who is anti-abortion, and who last year signed a different "heartbeat bill." That one, however, was an outright ban, and included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the US before it takes effect—which hasn't happened yet, the AP reports. So-called "heartbeat bills" aim to ban abortion after around 6 weeks of pregnancy, at which point many women don't yet realize they're pregnant. (Read more Idaho stories.)