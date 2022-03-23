Russia Advertises for Drivers

(Newser) – Russia is seeking truck drivers to move goods, including fuel, ostensibly along Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus. But the Ukrainian government says the online ads really are looking for drivers from the area who are familiar with the roads, to help the Russian military in Ukraine, NPR reports. Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation warns that drivers hired would risk being placed in danger and could be taken hostage. They might be forced to commit crimes against Ukraine, the center said. Ads seeking truck drivers have spiked in the past few days, the agency reported.

Clues in the ads would include wanting drivers with experience with fuel tankers, the agency said, which could be used to supply Russian military vehicles. A request for experience with refrigerated cargo could indicate the Russians need drivers to help move bodies, the center said. Nations throughout Europe are looking for truck drivers. Drivers from Ukraine in other nations have left their jobs to go back home to fight the Russian invasion, per the New York Times. That's exacerbated the existing shortage of drivers, per Freight Waves. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)