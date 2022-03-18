Stocks Post Best Week Since 2020

(Newser) – The stock market rose again on Friday, putting the wraps on its best week since November 2020, reports CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 51 points to 4,463, good for a weekly gain of more than 5%. The Dow rose 273 points to 34,754, also up 5% for the week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fared even better: It rose 279 points to 13,893 on Friday, putting it up 8% since Monday. Investors continue to assess everything from the Ukraine war to the Fed's moves on interest rates, but the mood seems more stable after multiple weeks of declines for the indexes.

“The US economy is on a really solid foundation right now, and it’s a key reason why the Fed is feeling comfortable in moving forward with their tightening process without potentially putting the US in a recessionary type of environment,” Jeff Schulze of ClearBridge Investments tells the Wall Street Journal. Oil prices remained below their record highs from earlier this month. Brent crude was trading at $107.53 a barrel on Friday, down from $130 a barrel at points last week. (Read more stock market stories.)