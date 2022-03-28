FDA Readies New Move on Second Booster Shots

(Newser) – The FDA is expected to make a new move on second booster shots for COVID this week. NPR reports the agency plans to authorize them for those ages 50 and older. However, because the data on their effectiveness is still relatively scant, the agency won't explicitly recommend that people get them, only make it possible for them to do so, per the Washington Post. The decision could come as early as Tuesday. The New York Times notes another uncertainty in the mix: The move will make sense in hindsight if another surge in cases hits the US this spring, but if such a wave doesn't come until the fall, the extra shots might be seen as a waste.

All the stories contain a mix of opinions from health officials on the strategy.