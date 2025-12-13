NFL Star's Routine Drug Test Turned Up Cancer

An unexpected twist in a routine NFL drug test may have saved the life of Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. Just days before a critical matchup last month against the Las Vegas Raiders, Singleton, 32, learned he had testicular cancer after a random drug test flagged elevated levels of hCG—a hormone sometimes linked to performance-enhancing drugs, but also to certain cancers, per the BBC . The linebacker, who leads Denver's defense, played against the Raiders while grappling with the knowledge that it might be his last game, then underwent surgery the following day.

The diagnosis upended Singleton's season and outlook. He described that week as emotional and uncertain, admitting that his main fear was possibly not being able to play against the Raiders. Supported by his team, he opted to play before his surgery and was back on the field less than a month later, missing just one game thanks to a bye week. Singleton credited the swift medical response and his teammates' support for aiding his rapid return, noting that the experience brought out unexpected vulnerability and empathy from people around him.

Singleton's journey has since prompted conversations around men's health, within and beyond the league. He emphasized the importance of regular checkups and being open about health challenges, sharing that others have already sought screenings after hearing his story. "It can be cured quickly," Singleton said.

With the Broncos' 11-2 record and the playoffs (and possibly the Super Bowl) now in sight, Singleton, who's one of the team's captains, says his perspective has shifted: Each game feels more significant, and he's determined to savor every moment. He says he'll continue to get tested on the regular to make sure the cancer is truly gone, per the AP. It will be especially important to do so, as men who've had testicular cancer have an increased risk of developing it in the other testicle, reports ABC News, citing the National Cancer Institute.