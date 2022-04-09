Entrepreneur's Murder Shows 'Absurd' Side of Legal Pot

Tushar Atre was murdered for his cash, but his case is riddled with warning signs
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2022 4:05 PM CDT
Legal or Not, Cannabis Is Still Deadly Business in California
This undated photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Tushar Atre, who was abducted on Oct. 1, 2019, from his home in Santa Cruz, Calif. His white BMW was later located along with his dead body.   (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(Newser) – In Santa Cruz, known for its surf culture and "blissed-out natural settings," Tushar Atre was not a rare breed, Scott Eden writes for Inc. The entrepreneur brought a track record of tech-industry success, a hard-edged management style, rich connections, and a pioneering vision for industrial-scale THC extraction. In other words, he was just another privileged intruder, according to the area’s deep-rooted "legacy operators" (legal, illegal, and everything in between). Birthed by Prop 215 in 1996, a lightly regulated medical marijuana industry quickly became a playground for existing black-market networks. By 2017, when voters said yes to full legalization, the market had "mutated and metastasized."

Today, the state’s regulations are still "a total calamity," says Sam LoForti, the Santa Cruz cannabis licensing manager and one of many insiders interviewed by Eden. Taxes and fees created "an absurd, almost satirical state of affairs" that discourages legal trade while greasing the wheels for criminal operators. "The way regulations are now, the legal market will never be able to compete with the black market," he said. Like others who strive to be on the legal side of the trade, Atre was drawn toward the dark side, not only by profit but also fuzzy regulations and—for example—federal laws that prohibit the involvement of big banks and credit card companies, meaning cash is still king. That’s what two disgruntled former employees were said to be after when they allegedly murdered Atre, whose case raises "a cloud of questions about true nature of America’s newest gold rush." (Read the full story, which delves into Atre's murder.)

Stories to sink your teeth into.
Get our roundup of longform stories every Saturday.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X