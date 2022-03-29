 
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After Slap

'This is a season for healing,' she writes
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2022 12:11 PM CDT
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – Jada Pinkett Smith has issued her first public comment since her husband's infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote on Instagram, per CNN. And that's it from her, for now. The line is not even accompanied by a photo. It comes a day after husband Will Smith apologized publicly to Rock, calling his own action "unacceptable and inexcusable." As the world is well aware by now, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped the comedian after Rock made a joke about the hair of Jada, who suffers from alopecia. TMZ has reported that Rock was unaware of her ailment.

In a separate item, TMZ also digs up an interesting video from November. It shows Will Smith demonstrating to a young fan how to properly slap someone, movie-style. The technique will look familiar to anyone who watched the Oscars slap. Another old clip resurfacing: The time Will Smith gave a backhanded slap to a male prankster who kissed him while posing as a reporter, per the New York Post. That slap took place a decade ago. (Read more Jada Pinkett Smith stories.)

