Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After Slap

(Newser) – Jada Pinkett Smith has issued her first public comment since her husband's infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote on Instagram, per CNN. And that's it from her, for now. The line is not even accompanied by a photo. It comes a day after husband Will Smith apologized publicly to Rock, calling his own action "unacceptable and inexcusable." As the world is well aware by now, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped the comedian after Rock made a joke about the hair of Jada, who suffers from alopecia. TMZ has reported that Rock was unaware of her ailment.

In a separate item, TMZ also digs up an interesting video from November. It shows Will Smith demonstrating to a young fan how to properly slap someone, movie-style. The technique will look familiar to anyone who watched the Oscars slap. Another old clip resurfacing: The time Will Smith gave a backhanded slap to a male prankster who kissed him while posing as a reporter, per the New York Post. That slap took place a decade ago.