Academy Says Slap Probe Will Take Weeks

(Newser) – If you hoped Slapgate would be old news by April, you're somewhat out of luck. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says its probe of the incident will take a few weeks to complete. Deadline reports the Academy on Tuesday night issued a letter that again condemned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, calling the act "unacceptable and harmful." The letter said that its determination of the "appropriate action" Smith should face is underway by the Academy’s Board of Governors in accordance with its bylaws.

"As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks," its letter reads. Meanwhile, the stream of opinions continue, from the likes of OJ Simpson (whose video take has more than 1 million views), Bill Maher, Amy Schumer (she's "triggered and traumatized") and Joe Rogan. If you're wondering what average Joe thinks, Mediaite reports a poll conducted Monday that surveyed 2,162 people found 52.3% of people felt Rock was in the wrong, vs. 47.7% who said the same of Smith. (Read more Will Smith stories.)