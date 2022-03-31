Daniel Radcliffe Says What Everyone's Thinking About the Slap

(Newser) – Daniel Radcliffe appeared on a British morning show Thursday and, like every celebrity who shows up anywhere these days, he was asked about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock. The Harry Potter actor, however, just wasn't going there. "I saw it," he said on Good Morning Britain, per People. "I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it." The host tried to get an opinion out of him anyway, but Radcliffe effectively dodged. (Watch the clip here.) It was the "perfect response," per HuffPost, while CNET calls it "refreshing." (Read more Daniel Radcliffe stories.)