Colorado Mountain Town Could Be All Yours

(Newser) – Hoping to spend your days amid the Colorado Rockies? You could buy a $7 million mansion with views of the slopes in the former mining town of Telluride, home to the popular Telluride Ski Resort, or you could spend a little less and have an entire town. An hour north of Telluride lies the tiny town of Colona, which is now listed for sale for $6.6 million, per McClatchy News. "This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write the next chapter of a landmark Colorado town," reads the listing on Realtor.com. "Colona is located where the Mountains meet the Valley, on HWY 550 between Ridgway and Montrose, a scenic 55 minute drive to Telluride."

Photos show a sleepy, snow-blanketed town nestled between the highway and a county road. With the town comes nine rental homes, 12 residential lots, one 38-acre parcel of land, and an old post office and stockyards. A restaurant and coffee shop are not included, though the coffee shop looks to be available for $385,000. The town itself was listed for sale for $8.2 million in October, but the price dropped March 13. The town's website notes it was founded in 1882; it reportedly has just 23 residents. Prefer no neighbors? A deserted village with six Swiss-style chalets, nestled in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, Canada, is up for sale for $1.8 million, per Global News.