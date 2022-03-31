 
X

Colorado Mountain Town Could Be All Yours

Colona's 42.5 acres up for grabs for $6.6M
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2022 1:36 PM CDT
Colorado Mountain Town Could Be All Yours
This February 2020 photo shows Hotchkiss Avenue, the main street, in Colona, Colorado.   (Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)

(Newser) – Hoping to spend your days amid the Colorado Rockies? You could buy a $7 million mansion with views of the slopes in the former mining town of Telluride, home to the popular Telluride Ski Resort, or you could spend a little less and have an entire town. An hour north of Telluride lies the tiny town of Colona, which is now listed for sale for $6.6 million, per McClatchy News. "This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write the next chapter of a landmark Colorado town," reads the listing on Realtor.com. "Colona is located where the Mountains meet the Valley, on HWY 550 between Ridgway and Montrose, a scenic 55 minute drive to Telluride."

Photos show a sleepy, snow-blanketed town nestled between the highway and a county road. With the town comes nine rental homes, 12 residential lots, one 38-acre parcel of land, and an old post office and stockyards. A restaurant and coffee shop are not included, though the coffee shop looks to be available for $385,000. The town itself was listed for sale for $8.2 million in October, but the price dropped March 13. The town's website notes it was founded in 1882; it reportedly has just 23 residents. Prefer no neighbors? A deserted village with six Swiss-style chalets, nestled in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, Canada, is up for sale for $1.8 million, per Global News. (Read more real estate stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X