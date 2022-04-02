(Newser) – For two years, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have been cooking up an April Fools' Day scheme, and on Friday night, the late-night hosts pulled it off, in an epic way. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the comedians swapped shows, with Fallon heading to Los Angeles, and Kimmel heading to New York City, to the great surprise of the live audiences who'd shown up to see a different Jimmy. The crowd went wild for Fallon when he appeared on Kimmel's stage during Kimmel's usual introduction, many giving him a standing ovation before he waved and said, "Hi, I'm Jimmy. Please, settle down, you're gonna offend the other Jimmy." He then joked that he felt like "someone opened the late-night multiverse," adding that he and Kimmel "worked really hard to keep this a secret."

Fallon then informed his new friends on the West Coast that they'd check in with Kimmel on the East Coast, and a split screen revealed Kimmel on Fallon's stage. "Jimmy, a big chunk of your audience almost left when I walked out," Kimmel informed Fallon. The two bantered for a bit, then informed both of their audiences they intended to feature the same musical guest during their respective shows: the Red Hot Chili Peppers, giving a rooftop performance that could be seen by all. Deadline notes the two once swapped guests, with Will Ferrell showing up on Kimmel's show (he was supposed to visit with Fallon), while Ryan Reynolds took Ferrell's place on Fallon's show. One of the funniest bits the two pulled off Friday night: a segment, taped the previous day, in which people showed up for a photo opp with Kimmel, only to find Fallon entered into the mix. Watch everyone's hilarious reactions here. (Read more Jimmy Fallon stories.)