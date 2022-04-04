(Newser) – More details are emerging in the arrest of women's soccer star Hope Solo. It was already known that she was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse on Thursday in Winston-Salem, NC, and that her 2-year-old twins were said to have been with her in the car. Police are filling in more of the blanks, with an arrest warrant noting a witness saw the 40-year-old retired goalkeeper passed out behind the wheel for more than an hour, the engine running the entire time, reports the AP. The two kids were reportedly in the back seat.

According to the warrant, the responding officer could smell booze, but Solo refused a field sobriety test. Instead, she had blood drawn to determine her BAC. Fox News reports Solo put up a post on Instagram on Saturday, thanking fans for their support and noting "our family is strong and surrounded by love." As for her toddlers, she noted they were presently "enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property." She added that "we are present everyday giving them the best life possible." In terms of the case against her, Solo simply wrote: "We will be able to share the facts in due time."