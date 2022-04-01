An Ugly Arrest for Soccer Great Hope Solo

TMZ reports she's charged with DWI and also child abuse because her 2 kids were in vehicle
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 1, 2022 1:38 PM CDT
An Ugly Arrest for Soccer Great Hope Solo
A 2015 photo of Hope Solo, then playing with Seattle for the National Women's Soccer League.   (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(Newser) – Soccer great Hope Solo has had run-ins with the law over several years now. But TMZ reports on a new arrest in North Carolina that's particularly troubling. The retired goalkeeper is charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse, the latter because her two children were reportedly in the vehicle. The arrest took place Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to the website, which says the 40-year-old faces jail time if convicted.

An attorney for Solo tells TMZ that his client was released from custody "immediately" and had returned home with her family. "She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life ... [and] that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest," says Rich Nichols. "She looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges." Solo is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, who's had his own run-ins with police. The Spun notes they have twin 2-year-old daughters. (Read more Hope Solo stories.)

