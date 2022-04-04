Sarah Palin Picks Up a Big Endorsement

(Newser) – More than 50 people have signed up to run for a vacant congressional seat in Alaska, but only one now has the endorsement of Donald Trump: That would be Sarah Palin, who announced on Friday that she hopes to fill the seat of the late Don Young. On Sunday, the former president issued a statement lauding Palin as a "wonderful patriot," reports CBS News. "Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it's my turn," said Trump. "Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska."

Palin is one of 17 Republicans who made the deadline to register and one of 50 candidates overall, per the Anchorage Daily News. The primary is June 11.The Trump endorsement is not a surprise given a Fox News report that Palin spoke to the former president before filing her paperwork and received his blessing. Politico notes that Palin has massive name recognition in Alaska given that she was the state's governor before becoming John McCain's running mate, but the piece by David Siders adds that she is no "shoo-in." A big reason? Alaskans remember that she quit the governorship on them.

Her favorability rating in the state was a lackluster 31% in October as measured by Alaska Survey Research. "Let’s face it,” pollster Ivan Moore tells Politico. "She has been substantively underwater for many, many years now, and it really dates back to when she quit." The Daily News notes that the Democratic candidates include 89-year-old Emil Notti, former president of the Alaska Federation of Natives. He lost to Young by 2,000 votes in the special election that first brought Young to Congress in 1973. (Read more Sarah Palin stories.)