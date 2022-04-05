Martha Stewart, Lover of Pets, Posts a Jarring Update

Her dogs killed one of her cats, she reveals in a post praised for its candor
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2022 9:00 AM CDT
Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – A new social media post from Martha Stewart is generating attention, but it has nothing to do with the kitchen. Instead, Stewart shared the rather startling news that her four dogs killed one of her cats, reports USA Today. She delivered the update to fans via Instagram, where she shared an image of three men digging a grave for the animal with the caption: "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly." She also shared an image of Peony.

As BuzzFeed notes, Stewart has long been known for her love of pets and has boasted of harboring a "mini ark" at her estate in Bedford, New York. Her post about Peony's death is "dare I say…a little refreshing for social media?" writes Shannon Palus at Slate, who admires the "total lack of ceremony" with which Stewart delivered the news. "An unfiltered, objectively bad scene from a highly-managed rich person’s life—or anyone’s, really—is somewhat rare." (Read more Martha Stewart stories.)

