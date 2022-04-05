Treasury Makes Big Move on Russia Debt Payments

(Newser) – The Treasury Department is moving to keep the Russian government from making debt payments at US banks with US dollars, restricting one of the strategies President Vladimir Putin is using to stave off default, an agency official said Tuesday. Russia faces several April deadlines to make debt payments. The Kremlin must now choose between draining its remaining valuable dollar reserves, using new revenue coming in, or defaulting, said the official, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

The Treasury decision comes after the agency previously said sanctions levied on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine still permit Russia to continue to make debt payments using reserves held at US banks. The debt is owed to foreign investors, among others. Russia is currently facing skyrocketing inflation, shortages in essential goods, and disrupted trade with the rest of the world as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. While the ruble has bounced back from the fall it took after the US and European allies moved to bury the Russian economy, Putin has resorted to extreme financial measures to blunt the West’s penalties and inflate his currency.

The decision to limit bond payments will further deplete the resources Putin is using to continue his war against Ukraine and will cause more uncertainty and challenges for Russia's financial system, the Treasury official said. Sanctions have frozen roughly half of Russia's $640 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves, reports Reuters. Once a country defaults, it can be cut off from bond-market borrowing until the default is sorted out and investors regain confidence in the government’s ability and willingness to pay.