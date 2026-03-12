Estee Lauder Sues Perfumer Over Name

Jo Malone is learning there can be a price for selling your own name. The British perfumer is being sued by Estee Lauder Companies, which bought her Jo Malone brand and the rights to her name in 1999, reports the BBC. The reason for the suit? Malone teamed with fashion retailer Zara on a new perfume called "Jo Loves," and the label spells out that it's a "creation by Jo Malone." Estée Lauder argues that the use of her name in the Zara line chips away at the distinct identity of its own Jo Malone London brand.
The lawsuit, filed against Malone, Jo Loves, and Zara's UK arm, accuses them of trademark infringement, breach of contract, and "passing off," or leading shoppers to falsely believe that a product comes from a different company. Under the 1999 deal, Malone agreed not to use the "Jo Malone" name for marketing. Estée Lauder says it has spent 25 years and significant resources building Jo Malone London and will enforce what it calls "legally binding" obligations. Malone has previously said she regrets giving up commercial control of her name, calling it "the biggest mistake of my life," per the Guardian.