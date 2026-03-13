Messages Show Live Nation Staffers Mocking 'Stupid' Fans

Live Nation's public line that it values fans just took a hit from its own Slack, the New York Times reports. Newly unsealed messages between two regional ticketing directors show them joking about "gouging" concertgoers for parking and VIP upgrades, calling customers "so stupid" for paying and boasting they were "robbing them blind baby," according to exhibits in the Justice Department's antitrust case against the Ticketmaster parent company. The exchanges, from late 2021 to early 2023, focus on so-called ancillary fees—charges for things like premier parking and VIP club access. In one 2022 Kid Rock show example, a $199 VIP club price prompted the "so stupid" remark; another thread celebrated "premier parking" revenue for one venue hitting $666,000 in a year.

Live Nation had pushed to keep the Slack chats out of the trial, saying they were irrelevant, private joking between friends and not evidence of company policy or real decision-making. Government lawyers argued the opposite, telling the court the messages offer a blunt window into how the company views—and prices—extras tacked onto tickets. Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the documents released after a request from several news outlets, including the Times.

In a statement, Live Nation said the exchange came from "one junior staffer to a friend" and "absolutely doesn't reflect our values or how we operate," adding that leadership only learned of the comments when they became public and will review the matter. Court filings identify the employees as Ben Baker, now head of ticketing for the Venue Nation division of the company, and Jeff Weinhold, a senior ticketing director in the Washington area. The messages were released as the future of the case is uncertain; the federal government and Live Nation have reached a proposed settlement, but not all of the 39 states that are also part of the lawsuit have agreed, the AP reports.