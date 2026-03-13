GoFundMe Raises $500K for Elderly DoorDash Driver

A coffee drop-off in Tennessee has morphed into a six-figure lifeline for an elderly delivery driver. After Manchester resident Brittany Smith saw on her Ring camera that her Starbucks order was being brought by an older man who appeared to be struggling, she went online to find out more about him. "[Y'all], help me find this precious man!" she wrote on social media, per WSMV. "Why is he having to DoorDash." Smith soon learned that the driver, IDed only as Richard, had come out of retirement to deliver for DoorDash after his wife lost her job.